Oscar 2020: annunciate le shortlist delle nove categorie, Italia esclusa

Uscite le shortlist dei film finalisti per la 92esima edizione degli Academy Awards, la Notte degli Oscar, che si terrà il 9 febbraio 2020. Le nomination ufficiali saranno svelate il 13 gennaio. Purtroppo, Il Traditore di Marco Bellocchio, l’unico film italiano, è stato escluso come Miglior film straniero. Sono nove le categorie che vedremo agli Oscar. E dopo 159 film presentati solo quindici avanzano nella categoria come Miglior documentario: Advocate, American Factory, The Apollo, Apollo 11, Aquarela, The Biggest Little Farm, The Cave, The Edge of Democracy, For Sama, The Great Hack, Honeyland, Knock Down the House, Maiden, Midnight Family, One Child Nation.

Vediamo concorrere alla sezione Miglior corto documentaristico: After Maria, Fire in Paradise, Ghosts of Sugar Land, In the Absence, Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl), Life Overtakes Me, The Nightcrawlers, St. Louis Superman, Stay Close, Walk Run Cha-Cha. Invece, come Miglior film internazionale su 91 presentati, dopo l’esclusione dell’Italia, ecco quelli selezionati: The Painted Bird (Czech Republic), Truth and Justice (Estonia), Les Misérables (France), Those Who Remained (Hungary), Honeyland (North Macedonia), Corpus Christi (Poland), Beanpole (Russia), Atlantics (Senegal), Parasite (South Korea), Pain and Glory (Spain).

Inoltre, il 4 gennaio i membri della sezione Miglior makeup e hairstyling saranno invitati a visionare estratti di sette minuti di ciascuno dei 10 film votati: Bombshell, Dolemite Is My Name, Downton Abbey, Joker, Judy, Little Women, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, 1917, Once upon a Time…in Hollywood, Rocketman. Alla Miglior colonna sonora: Avengers: Endgame, Bombshell, The Farewell, Ford v Ferrari, Frozen II, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, The King, Little Women, Marriage Story, Motherless Brooklyn, 1917, Pain and Glory, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Us.

Su una lista di 75 canzoni come Miglior brano originale, ne passano quindici: Speechless (Aladdin), Letter To My Godfather (The Black Godfather), I’m Standing With You (Breakthrough), Da Bronx (The Bronx USA), Into The Unknown (Frozen II), Stand Up (Harriet), Catchy Song (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part), Never Too Late (The Lion King), Spirit (The Lion King), Daily Battles (Motherless Brooklyn), A Glass of Soju (Parasite), (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman), High Above The Water (Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am), I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away da (Toy Story 4), Glasgow (Wild Rose).

Alla categoria Miglior corto animato: Dcera (Daughter), Hair Love, He Can’t Live without Cosmos, Hors Piste, Kitbull, Memorable, Mind My Mind, The Physics of Sorrow, Sister, Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days. E alla sezione Miglior corto live action: Brotherhood, The Christmas Gift, Little Hands, Miller & Son, Nefta Football Club, The Neighbors’ Window, Refugee, Saria, A Sister, Sometimes, I Think about Dying. Inifine, come Migliori effetti visivi: Alita: Battle Angel, Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Cats, Gemini Man, The Irishman, The Lion King, 1917, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Terminator: Dark Fate.